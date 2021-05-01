 
X

12-1 Horse Leads From Start to Finish in Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit's win is 7th derby victory for trainer Bob Baffert, 4th for jockey John Velazquez
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 1, 2021 6:38 PM CDT

(Newser) – Medina Spirit has won the 147th Kentucky Derby by a half-length over Mandaloun, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh victory in the premier race for 3-year-olds, per the AP. The bay colt led the $3 million race from start to finish after going off at 12-1 odds from the No. 8 post. Medina Spirit never gave ground despite several competitors' attempts, including a late outside surge by race favorite Essential Quality entering the stretch to create a four-wide sprint.

story continues below

Medina Spirit held strong to the wire for his second career victory, a strong rebound from his runner-up finish to Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby. Jockey John Velazquez earned his second consecutive Derby victory and fourth overall. Medina Spirit covered the 1¼ mile in 2:01.02 and paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60. Mandaloun returned $23 and $13.40, while Hot Rod Charlie paid $5.20 for show. (Read more Kentucky Derby stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X