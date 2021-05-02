Jenner: No 'Biological Boys' in Girls' School Sports

(Newser) – Caitlyn Jenner’s first public political statement since filing paperwork to run for governor of California was a controversial one. The former Olympic medalist and reality star told TMZ she doesn’t think transgender girls—whom she referred to as “biological boys”—should be able to participate in girls’ sports. “I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” she later tweeted. It’s not surprising that Jenner, who was a gold medalist in the decathlon in the 1976 Olympics, would have strong opinions about sports. Jenner, who came out as trans in 2015, has said she’s always been economically conservative but socially progressive. She supported Donald Trump for president in 2016, then later criticized him on positions she saw as anti-trans.

Several states are moving to ban trans athletes from participating in sports events with their own gender. If California Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled, and there’s no guarantee that he will be, Jenner would have to find her niche in the state’s political landscape. Republicans supporting Trump will not be likely to vote for a trans woman. And trans activists have said they find Jenner disappointing, Vox reports, citing her support for Trump and a failure to realize her celebrity and privilege eased her transition. An LGBTQ-rights group, Equality California, summed up its position in a tweet: “Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.” (Actor Elliot Page says that, after surgery, he feels comfortable in his body "for probably the first time.")