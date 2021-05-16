Attacks on Gaza Kill 42 in Deadliest Day Yet

(Newser)
Sunday became the deadliest day in the week of Israeli-Palestinian fighting so far, with Israel striking residences in Gaza City and Hamas firing more than 100 rockets across the border. The Israeli airstrikes targeted several homes on a main road leading to Shifa Hospital, the Washington Post reports. Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 42 people were killed, 10 of them children, and people were still searching the rubble. The Israeli military said it destroyed the homes of Hamas leader Yehiya Sinwar, his brother, and several commanders. Hamas had continuously launched rockets at cities and towns in southern Israel, as well as Tel Aviv, on Saturday. An Israeli general said more rockets were fired at Tel Aviv on Saturday night than it had endured in all of the 2014 war. The official death toll in Gaza has reached 188, including at least 55 children, per CNN.
- The UN Security Council held an open emergency meeting Sunday, per the AP, at which Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki named the families and children killed in Israeli airstrikes. "How many Palestinians killed is enough for a condemnation?" he asked. "What is the threshold of outrage?"
- The Committee to Protect Journalists demanded a "detailed and documented justification" for Israel's destruction of a Gaza Strip building housing news media organizations, per the Post. The airstrike might have violated international law, the group said. The attack "raises the specter that the Israel Defense Forces is deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of the human suffering in Gaza," the statement said.
- A Doctors Without Borders clinic in Gaza City reported that it was hit in the weekend strikes. The clinic treats trauma and burn patients.
- The death of a disabled man when a rocket hit a building in a Tel Aviv suburb Saturday raised the number of people killed in Israel to 10.
- A US State Department official met with Israel's defense minister to discuss a cease-fire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, however, that the attacks will continue for at least several more days.
