(Newser) – Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby. The palace said Wednesday that the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn, adding that "both families are delighted with the news." Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mozzi in July 2020 at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She's ninth in line to the British throne, per the AP.

Beatrice's younger sister, Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February. The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another—a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex—due in the summer. People notes that Beatrice is already a stepmother, to Mozzi's young son, Christopher Woolf (aka Wolfie), from a previous relationship. "Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom," a source previously told the magazine. "[Wolfie] is very much part of their life."