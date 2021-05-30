San Jose Shooter Was Super Prepared

(Newser) – As it becomes clearer just how extensively the San Jose shooter prepared for his deadly rampage, authorities have revealed some of what they found in his Bay Area home. Per the BBC, Samuel Cassidy had 12 firearms, over 20 cans of gasoline, and some 25,000 rounds of ammo, and what they believe were Molotov cocktails. "Based on current evidence... it is clear that this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. On Wednesday, 57-year-old Cassidy opened fire at the rail yard where he worked, killing nine before turning a gun on himself. It was the deadliest shooting in the Bay Area since 1993.

Prior to the shooting, authorities believe Cassidy tried to destroy his home by cramming ammo into a pot on the stove, placing accelerants around the pot, then turning on the stove, reports CNN. While the home was damaged, it was not destroyed and officials gave the all-clear to neighbors to enter their homes. Police have said the investigation is ongoing and have not released a motive, but witnesses told authorities Cassidy told at least one person “I’m not going to shoot you” during his assault, leading them to believe he had targets in mind. the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Thursday that Cassidy had been found to have books on terrorism and writings saying he hated the VTA when he was stopped by US Customs agents in 2016, per the Wall Street Journal. (Read more mass shootings stories.)