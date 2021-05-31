NBA Fan Nearly Hits Player With Water Bottle

(Newser) – Another ugly incident between a fan and an NBA player was making headlines on Monday. This time, a fan in Boston threw a water bottle and nearly hit Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving in the head after Sunday's game, reports ESPN. Soon after, Boston police arrested a man and escorted him in handcuffs from TD Garden. “We will support and provide assistance to Boston Police as this incident is under review,” said an arena spokesperson, per the Boston Globe. “We have zero tolerance for violations of our guest code of conduct, and the guest is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden.” The incident happened after the Nets beat the Celtics in Game 4 of their playoff series to take a 3-1 lead.

"It's unfortunate that sports has come to a lot of this kind of crossroads where you're seeing a lot of old ways come up," Irving told reporters after the game, per CNN. "It's been that way in history in terms of entertainment, performers and sports for a long period of time, just underlying racism and just treating people like they're in a human zoo." The man arrested was white, and Irving is Black, though neither Irving nor authorities have offered any details about any back-and-forth between the two. Fans in general are getting out of hand, said Irving. "They paid for their tickets—great, I'm grateful that they're coming in to watch a great performance. But we're not at the theater. We're not throwing tomatoes and other random stuff at the people that are performing."