Drunk Teen Stumbles Into Worst Possible Wrong House

(Newser)
–
Whatever this Milwaukee 19-year-old had to drink last night, we're betting he avoids it in the future. The teen stumbled into bed in the wee hours of the morning, and woke up in trouble. Not for breaking curfew, but for mistaking whatever his intended destination was for an Airbnb rental full of cops. Three sheriff's deputies from Montana had traveled to Wisconsin together for emergency vehicle training. One of them, Deputy Charles Pesola, heard a little ruckus in the night but went back to sleep thinking it was his colleague making a bathroom visit. Instead, it was a definitely drunk and definitely disoriented teen.
The cops called more cops, but Milwaukee police declined to charge the hungover kid, the Daily News
reports. Presumably all in good fun, the Montana deputies made a video which they posted to TikTok and Instagram
in which they say the young man woke up in handcuffs. They spared some sympathy for him, though, and insisted he got a lucky break. "He made a mistake. It’s OK. We're gonna get over it, and at the end of the day, we can smile about it," Deputy Matt Vander Ark says in the video.
(Read more weird crimes
stories.)