Drunk Teen Stumbles Into Worst Possible Wrong House

Whatever this Milwaukee 19-year-old had to drink last night, we're betting he avoids it in the future. The teen stumbled into bed in the wee hours of the morning, and woke up in trouble. Not for breaking curfew, but for mistaking whatever his intended destination was for an Airbnb rental full of cops. Three sheriff's deputies from Montana had traveled to Wisconsin together for emergency vehicle training. One of them, Deputy Charles Pesola, heard a little ruckus in the night but went back to sleep thinking it was his colleague making a bathroom visit. Instead, it was a definitely drunk and definitely disoriented teen.

