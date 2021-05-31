 
X

Drunk Teen Stumbles Into Worst Possible Wrong House

The confused 19-year-old was let go without any consequences except a viral video
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted May 31, 2021 4:55 PM CDT

(Newser)

Whatever this Milwaukee 19-year-old had to drink last night, we're betting he avoids it in the future. The teen stumbled into bed in the wee hours of the morning, and woke up in trouble. Not for breaking curfew, but for mistaking whatever his intended destination was for an Airbnb rental full of cops. Three sheriff's deputies from Montana had traveled to Wisconsin together for emergency vehicle training. One of them, Deputy Charles Pesola, heard a little ruckus in the night but went back to sleep thinking it was his colleague making a bathroom visit. Instead, it was a definitely drunk and definitely disoriented teen.

story continues below

The cops called more cops, but Milwaukee police declined to charge the hungover kid, the Daily News reports. Presumably all in good fun, the Montana deputies made a video which they posted to TikTok and Instagram in which they say the young man woke up in handcuffs. They spared some sympathy for him, though, and insisted he got a lucky break. "He made a mistake. It’s OK. We're gonna get over it, and at the end of the day, we can smile about it," Deputy Matt Vander Ark says in the video.
(Read more weird crimes stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X