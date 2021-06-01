After Osaka's Surprise Withdrawal, a Lively Debate

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

