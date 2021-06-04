Deaths Lead to Recall by Fisher-Price

(Newser) – Calling the deaths of four infants heartbreaking, Fisher-Price has announced a recall of its 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the infants were reportedly put in the products on their back, unrestrained, and later were found lying on their stomachs. The children who died ranged in age from 11 weeks to 4 months, NBC reports. "We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products," an executive said, "including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children." The recalled products should not be used, officials said. Owners can apply for a refund at mattel.com.

At the same time, the company recalled 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders. No deaths have been associated with that product, per CBS. Fisher-Price said the second recall is prompted by the products' similarity. The two sleep products, which retailed for just over $100, are no longer on the market. Walmart, Target, and Amazon are among the retailers that sold 120,000 4-in-1 Rock 'n glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders. The commission said the safest place for infants to sleep is in a crib, bassinet, or play yard with a flat, firm surface—and without pillows or blankets—after being placed on their backs. (Inclined sleepers are dangerous, too, regulators say.)