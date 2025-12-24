After Washington Floods, a Warning on Toilet Rats

Public health officials in Seattle and King County are warning residents that recent heavy flooding may be pushing rats into sewer systems—and occasionally out of household toilets. In a Facebook post , the department laid out a game plan for anyone confronted with a rodent in the bowl. Step one: "Try to stay calm," officials advised. If you spot a rat in the toilet, the guidance is to flush first; if that doesn't work, they suggest adding dish soap to help the animal slide back into the pipes. If the rat is too big or stubborn to budge, officials say to shut the lid and call a pest control company.

Rats' ability to swim, hold their breath for several minutes, and squeeze through tight spaces makes toilets a viable entry point, especially in older buildings with worn-out plumbing and after intense rainfall, the Guardian reports. Those conditions are in place now: Parts of Washington state have faced some of the state's worst flooding in years, with days of downpours forcing evacuations, damaging homes, washing out roads, and setting off landslides.

Officials say anybody thinking about adopting a toilet rat should think again. "Wild rats have the potential to carry many diseases that can make people and other pets sick, like leptospirosis and salmonella," health department spokesperson Kate Cole tells the Seattle Times. "Pet rats have been specially bred to be friendly and enjoy the company of humans; this is not true for wild rats. If you want a pet rat, please get a domestic rat."