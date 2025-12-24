Days After Tragedy, a Final 'Warm Hug' From Biffle Family

Holiday mail delivered a bittersweet reminder this week to those who loved Greg Biffle. Days after the retired NASCAR driver, his wife, two children, and three friends died in a plane crash in North Carolina, their premailed Christmas cards began arriving in friends' mailboxes. Longtime friend Ron Herbert posted a photo of the card on Instagram , noting that "words can't say enough about the family," per the New York Post . The image shows Biffle and his wife, Cristina, smiling alongside 14-year-old Emma and 5-year-old Ryder, all in jeans and white T-shirts in front of a white holiday garland.

The message beneath the photo wished recipients time to "slow down and enjoy the magic and joy" of the season and closed with: "We hope you have a great New Year! Sending love, Greg, Cristina, Emma & Ryder." Commenters described the card as a final "warm hug" and a "message to cherish." The family of four was killed on Thursday when their private Cessna C550 jet exploded in flames just short of landing on the runway at Statesville Regional Airport after roughly seven minutes in the air. They were flying to Florida for a birthday celebration.

Biffle would've turned 56 on Tuesday. Also killed were family friend Craig Wadsworth, as well as Dennis Dutton and son Jack Dutton. People reports that just before the crash, Cristina texted her mother, "We're in trouble." Federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are still examining what caused the crash.