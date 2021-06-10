Biden, in UK, Has a Warning for Russia

(Newser) – On his first overseas trip as US president, Joe Biden had serious words for Russia. Biden, speaking to US troops and their families at England's Royal Air Force Mildenhall base Wednesday, said that when he meets with Vladimir Putin in Geneva at the end of his trip, he'll continue to make it clear that "the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities." The two are slated to discuss arms control, climate change, the Russia-Ukraine situation, Russian cyberhacking, and Alexei Navalny, the BBC reports.

Biden continued, per Reuters, by promising that when he meets with Putin, he will "let him know what I want him to know," a promise that drew cheers. "At every point along the way, we're going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges, and the issues that matter most to our future," he said. Politico, in a piece headlined "Biden disliked Putin before it was cool," notes that Biden hasn't trusted the Russian president since way back in 2001, when his leadership of the country was still new. (Read more Joe Biden stories.)