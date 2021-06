A woman receives the first shot the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from a paramedic at a vaccination center, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

A woman receives the first shot the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from a paramedic at a vaccination center, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)