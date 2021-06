Father Sues Police Who Opened, Searched Baby's Urn

(Newser) –

A grieving father in Illinois is suing police, alleging officers "desecrated" his daughter’s remains after they searched, and possibly spilled, some of the girl’s ashes. Dartavius Barnes was pulled over in April 2020 by police who say he was speeding and ran a stop sign. The officer who stopped him also thought Barnes’ car had been hit by a bullet, CNN reports. Barnes was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car while police searched, with his permission, his blue Chrysler. That’s where they found a tiny urn holding his daughter’s ashes. In bodycam footage, an officer can be heard saying he checked the urn for cocaine “but it looks like it’s probably molly.” Barnes soon realizes what the police have, and starts protesting. “That’s my daughter in there,” he says.