Cruz Hopes McConaughey Stays Out of Texas Race

(Newser) – Matthew McConaughey would have plenty going for him in a Texas campaign for governor, Sen. Ted Cruz acknowledged Thursday. "He's a movie star," Cruz said, "and a good-looking, charming, affable movie star can be a really formidable candidate on the ballot." That doesn't mean he wants the Academy Award winner in the race, Politico reports. "I hope Matthew decides not to run," Cruz said, per the Hill.

The Republican senator, who said he knows the 51-year-old actor slightly and likes him, said on Hugh Hewitt's radio show that he hopes McConaughey stays out of the race next year against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Cruz called Abbott a "close friend and mentor." The actor, who lives in Austin, has been looking into launching a campaign. (Read more Matthew McConaughey stories.)