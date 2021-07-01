(Newser) – The coronavirus pandemic found Will Cutbill eating a lot of chocolate. But by the end of January, during the UK's third COVID-19 lockdown, the Englishman had found a way to turn his habit into a dream come true. See, Cutbill, a civil engineer, has always wanted his name in the book of Guinness World Records. "I've bought the books every year and have always dreamed of one day reading my name in it," he tells Guinness. So he turned to his stash of chocolate M&Ms. As Cutbill knew, two people—Silvio Sabba of Italy and Brendan Kelbie of Australia—held the world record for the tallest stack of M&Ms at four. "One day I thought, right, let's crack this," Cutbill says, "so I sat down very determined to complete it." As he tells CNN, "it's a lot harder than it looks."

"This is gonna be harder than I first thought," Cutbill remarks during a recording of the Jan. 31 attempt. He says he watched his stack of M&Ms tumble hundreds of times over several hours before finally recording himself completing what no other person has apparently completed: a stack of five M&Ms, which he then ate, per USA Today. Plenty of people now want to challenge the new record, as Cutbill tells CNN. "When I tell 'em it's a whopping five ... they're a bit shocked. They want to give it a go ... [to] try and beat me," he says. But "they're not as flat as you think." Indeed, the team from WISH's Daybreak tried it out live on the air, only managing to stack two M&Ms. While Cutbill's master's degree in civil engineering might have helped, Guinness notes the task requires "extreme patience and dexterity." (Read more Guinness World Records stories.)