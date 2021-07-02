After Nearly 2 Decades, US Exits Bagram Air Base

(Newser) – After nearly 20 years, the US military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two US officials said Friday. The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release the information to the media. One of the officials also said the US top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.” The withdrawal from Bagram Airfield is the clearest indication that the last of the 2,500-3,500 US troops have left Afghanistan or are nearing a departure, months ahead of President Joe Biden's promise that they would be gone by Sept. 11, the AP reports.

Most NATO soldiers have already quietly exited as of this week. Announcements from several countries analyzed by the AP show that a majority of European troops have now left with little ceremony—a stark contrast to the dramatic and public show of force and unity when NATO allies lined up to back the US invasion in 2001. The US has refused to say when the last US soldier would leave Afghanistan, citing security concerns, but also the protection of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport is still being negotiated. Turkish and US soldiers currently are protecting the airport. That protection is currently covered under the Resolute Support Mission, which is the military mission being wound down. Until a new agreement for the airport's protection is negotiated between Turkey and the Afghan government, and possibly the United States, the Resolute Support mission would appear to have to continue in order to give international troops the legal authority. The US will also have about 6,500 troops in Afghanistan to protect its sprawling embassy in the capital. (More on the departure, and Bagram's history, here.)