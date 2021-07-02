Co-Conservator Wants Out of Britney Spears' Conservatorship

(Newser) – The day after a judge approved its role as co-conservator in Britney Spears' conservatorship, Bessemer Trust wants out. The wealth management company on Thursday filed a request to withdraw from the role, NPR reports. It said that, after Spears' emotional June 23 testimony on the arrangement and its impacts on her, it realized the pop star was not (as the firm previously believed) in the conservatorship voluntarily. The company says it supports her desire to terminate the conservatorship. It had originally planned to act as co-conservator for Spears' financial dealings, and says its role had not yet been authorized and it had not yet taken any actions or collected any fees.

Meanwhile, sources tell People that Spears' mom, Lynne, hasn't had much involvement in the conservatorship thus far, but that will change after her daughter asked her for help. Lynne, who told the judge in November that she supported Britney's request to remove her father as conservator, fears Jamie Spears isn't being "transparent" with her, the sources say. Lynne listened in during the hearing where Britney spoke out about the arrangement. The next court date in the case is July 14. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)