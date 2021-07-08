With Time Running Out, Jacob Zuma Turns Himself In

(Newser) – No former South African president has ever served time following his term—until early Thursday, reports the BBC. With the clock ticking on the midnight deadline to arrest him, Jacob Zuma left his Nkandla home late Wednesday in a convoy of vehicles and turned himself in, complying with an order from the country's highest court, the Constitutional Court, that he should serve a 15-month sentence for contempt. Zuma was sentenced last Tuesday for failing to testify at an inquiry into corruption that allegedly occurred during his nine years as president, which ran from 2009 to 2018. The Zuma Foundation said simply: "President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order," and South Africa police confirmed the 79-year-old was in custody.

For how long is unclear. The Constitutional Court will on Monday hear his application to rescind his sentence. The AP gives context on Zuma's fall from grace: