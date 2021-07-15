8 Dead, Dozens Missing in Germany Floods

(Newser) – At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. Police in the western city of Koblenz said Thursday that four people had died in Ahrweiler county, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue. the AP reports. Six houses had collapsed overnight in the village of Schuld. "Many people have been reported missing to us," police said. Schuld is located in the Eifel, a volcanic region of rolling hills and small valleys southwest of Cologne. A fireman drowned Wednesday during rescue work in the western German town of Altena and another collapsed during rescue operations at a power plant in Werdohl-Elverlingsen.

story continues below

The full extent of the damage in the region was still unclear after many villages were cut off by floodwater and landslides that made roads impassable. Videos posted on social media showed cars floating down streets and houses partly collapsed in some places. Authorities have declared an emergency in the region after days of heavy rainfall that also affected large parts of western and central Germany, as well as neighboring countries, causing widespread damage. Relentless rains through the night worsened the flooding conditions in eastern Belgium, where one person was reported drowned and at least another was missing. Some towns saw water levels rise to unprecedented levels and had their centers turned into gushing rivers.