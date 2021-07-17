Woman's Anti-Biden Signs Deemed Obscene

(Newser) – A New Jersey woman has been ordered to remove the anti-Biden signs adorning a fence at her home or face daily fines. Per NJ.com, a municipal judge in Roselle Park ruled Thursday that resident Andrea Dick must take down the signs that include the f-word or be fined $250 per day. Judge Gary Bundy ruled the signs are obscene and violate a borough ordinance. Dick and her mother, who owns the home, received a court summons last month when they failed to remove the signs after receiving a notice of violation from a borough code enforcement officer. Per the ordinance bans “any obscene material, communication or performance or other article or item which is obscene within the Borough.”

story continues below

Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III called the ruling a win for decency. Per News 12 New Jersey, criticism of the flags in the community stems from a school being located not far from the home. Both Dick and her mother were reportedly in attendance at the hearing, but offered no comments following the ruling. Instead, they thanked the judge after he explained how they could appeal. (Read more Joe Biden stories.)