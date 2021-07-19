Padres Let Fans in to Dugout During Shooting Near Nationals Park

(Newser) – As panicked fans streamed onto the field Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside Nationals Park in Washington DC, the opposing baseball team opened up its dugout and ushered people inside. Fans weren't sure where the shooting was happening, and some started running out of the stadium—toward it, NBC News reports. San Diego Padres players were caught on video helping people into the dugout, one of them even carrying a child. Nationals Manager Davey Martinez also helped fans into the dugout.

"They thought maybe the dugout could have been the safest place, and they led and welcomed and guided people in there," a Padres manager says. The shooting between people in two cars took place on South Capitol Street near the third base gate, and some fans criticized park officials for taking too long to warn fans to stay away from the exits. One of the three people injured was a woman who had been in attendance at the game, but was outside the park waiting for her Uber, ESPN reports. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspects, the Washington Post reports. (The game, which was halted, ended Sunday with a Padres win, followed by a Nationals win in the next game.)