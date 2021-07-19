(Newser) – More than 80 major fires are burning across the West as it suffers a drought and high temperatures, including the Tamarack fire near Lake Tahoe, which exploded to 30 square miles Sunday. It first ignited two weeks ago due to lightning, the AP reports. Roads were closed and evacuations were ordered, including for some campgrounds in the area. Nevada firefighters were facing a Red Flag warning Sunday, meaning hot weather, low humidity, and strong winds, USA Today reports.

Other major fires include Oregon's Bootleg Fire at 476 square miles and California's Beckwourth Complex Fire at 164 square miles and Dixie Fire at 39 square miles. Others were burning in 13 states from Minnesota to New Mexico and Alaska to California, and dangerous fire weather is expected through Monday, with thunderstorms and lightning possible from California to Montana. (Read more wildfires stories.)