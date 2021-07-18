Cops: Mom Foils Kidnapping, Man Arrested at Hospital

(Newser) – A brave New York mom saved her 5-year-old son from an alleged kidnapping Friday. Police say Dolores Diaz was walking with her three kids in Queens when James McGonagle, 24, jumped out of a parked car and snatched her son Jacob. Diaz and her other two kids ran after him. She reached through the car’s window and pulled her boy to freedom, CBS New York reports. Surveillance video of the incident shows Diaz’s struggle, and bystanders trying to stop the maroon sedan from leaving.

Police say McGonagle was arrested Friday night at a Brooklyn hospital while dealing with some mental health problems, the Daily News reports. A man who was with him, possibly his father, is still being looked for. Jacob, the little boy pulled from the car, was frightened but physically OK after the incident. “If they didn’t give my brother back I would have to punch them,” Jacob’s older brother Benny said. (Read more weird crimes stories.)