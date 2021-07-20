Hannity Endorses 'Science of Vaccination'

(Newser) – Comments made by two Fox News hosts on Monday were generating attention in regard to COVID, but not for reasons critics of the network might expect:

Sean Hannity: "Please take COVID seriously, I can't say it enough," said the prime-time show host, per the Hill. "Enough people have died. We don't need any more deaths. Research like crazy, talk to your doctor ... I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination."

"Please take COVID seriously, I can't say it enough," said the prime-time show host, per the Hill. "Enough people have died. We don't need any more deaths. Research like crazy, talk to your doctor ... I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination." Steve Doocy: In discussing the delta variant on Fox & Friends, he said that "99% of the people who died have not been vaccinated." He criticized vaccine "disinformation" spreading online: "The vaccine is killing lots and lots of people. Or it changes your DNA. Or there are little microchips. None of that is true." At another point, he added, "if you have the chance, get the shot, it will save your life."

story continues below

Doocy's comments in particular, which went further than Hannity's in endorsing vaccinations, were drawing praise from people more used to being critical of the network, notes the Washington Post. “Every other Fox host, and every Republican official, should follow Doocy’s lead,” wrote Bill Kristol. Last week, the New York Times published a story critical of Fox hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in particular. They "and guests on their programs have said on the air that the vaccines could be dangerous; that people are justified in refusing them; and that public authorities have overstepped in their attempts to deliver them," wrote Tiffany Hsu. (Twitter temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday and accused her of spreading COVID misinformation.)