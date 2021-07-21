3 Shot as Crowds Celebrate Bucks' First Title in 50 Years

(Newser) – Two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks' first NBA championship in 50 years left three people with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The shootings both happened about 12:42am at two locations near Water Street, police said in a statement. Two suspects are in custody and others are being sought. TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting from the scene when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee. The shootings were across the Milwaukee River from Fiserv Forum, where the game was played, and the Deer District plaza, where a crowd of roughly 65,000 had gathered for an outdoor watch party. The area where the shootings took place is on a street heavily populated with bars and restaurants.

The celebrations came after Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points as Milwaukee beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2. Fans who packed the streets surrounding the arena had cheered and danced all night as they watched the game on giant video screens, and the massive crowd erupted in jubilation as the game ended. A few fans climbed light poles in the plaza and others jumped off a bridge into the nearby river as fireworks exploded above the arena. Before the game, and at the city’s request, Gov. Tony Evers mobilized 150 National Guard members to help in Milwaukee with traffic control and public safety.