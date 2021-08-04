Titanic Museum's Iceberg Wall Comes Crashing Down

(Newser) – The "iceberg wall" display at Tennessee's Titanic Museum collapsed Monday, sending three guests to the hospital, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reports. The Pigeon Forge museum, which contains 400 artifacts from the tragic ship, was closed after the incident but reopened Tuesday with the iceberg wall area closed off, likely for several weeks, as the display is rebuilt. As CNN reports, it's a large wall of ice in the shape of an iceberg, and "something caused that ice to fall off of that wall," according to the local fire department chief.

There's a similar display at the Titanic Museum in Branson, Missouri, but the museum owner says, per KY3, that the Missouri display is one-quarter the size of the Tennessee one. The names and conditions of the Tennessee victims have not been released. "Our maintenance professionals are in the process of reevaluating our quality and safety guidelines and we'll make all modifications, as necessary, to proactively ensure the well-being of all who experience Titanic Museum Attractions," the owners say in a statement.