A Trump-backed contender won a Republican primary for an open US House seat in Ohio Tuesday, a triumph for Donald Trump after the former president's preferred candidate lost a special election in Texas last week. "Thank you to Ohio and all of our wonderful American patriots," Trump said in a statement after Mike Carey's win was announced. "Congratulations to Mike and his family. He will never let you down!" Carey, a coal lobbyist, prevailed over a large field of candidates including some with political experience and backing from the establishment, the AP reports. He will take on Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo in the Nov. 2 special general election to replace former Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned earlier this year, CNN reports. The Columbus-area 15th Congressional District is heavily Republican. Other primary results to note:

In the Cleveland-area 11th Congressional District, centrist County Councilwoman Shontel Brown defeated progressive Nina Turner in the Democratic primary to replace Democrat Marcia Fudge, the former representative appointed as President Biden's housing chief in March. Brown will face off with Republican Laverne Gore in that race in the heavily Democratic district.

Washington state also held a primary Tuesday; Q13 Fox Seattle has county-by-county results here. The AP reports that the mayoral primary in Seattle, one of the nation's most liberal cities, gave voters "a choice between candidates representing the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives." The top two finishers will move on to the general election; those are expected to be Bruce Harrell, a former City Council member endorsed by the business community who wants to expand the city's police force, and City Council President M. Lorena González, who has embraced calls to defund the police.

Michigan also held a primary Tuesday; ClickOn Detroit has results here. The Detroit News reports that the "most controversial" question voters had to decide on was whether Detroit should change its charter; the answer was a resounding no, with two in three voters voting against Proposal P.

