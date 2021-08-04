North Korea Giving Its People Rice Reserved for Wartime Use

In this May 2021 file photo, farmers plant rice at the Namsa Co-op Farm of Rangnang District in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens, South Korea’s spy agency said, with a heat wave and drought reducing the country's supply. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

In this May 2021 file photo, farmers plant rice at the Namsa Co-op Farm of Rangnang District in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens,... (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)