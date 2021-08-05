New York Lawmakers Give Cuomo a Deadline

(Newser) – New York’s Assembly has warned Gov. Andrew Cuomo that they’re just about done with his impeachment investigation, and he has eight days to share any evidence he hasn’t provided yet. Cuomo’s deadline for providing evidence is Aug. 13, the New York Daily News reports. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client,” a letter from the Assembly Judiciary Committee says.

The Assembly has been investigating Cuomo since March after multiple women accused the governor of inappropriate behavior and even groping, going back years. The impeachment investigation is a separate process and not part of the independent investigation into those claims. That investigation, led by Letitia James, the state’s attorney general, has concluded, finding that the governor sexually harassed multiple women. The Assembly Judiciary Committee is expected to meet Aug. 9, WGRZ reports. (President Biden is among those calling for Cuomo to resign.)