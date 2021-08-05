South Park Creators Sign Massive $900M Deal

(Newser) – Since Season 23 ended in December 2019, the only new South Park episodes have been two pandemic-related specials—but fans are about to get all the Cartman they can handle. In what Bloomberg describes as one of the richest deals in TV history, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS that renews the show on Comedy Central until 2027 and also calls for the pair to produce 14 South Park movies for the Paramount Plus streaming service, Variety reports. The first two movies will arrive this year, and sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that Parker and Stone think of it as one long story split into halves.

"Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them," said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment. "Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," Parker and Stone joked in a statement from South Park Studios. They praised ViacomCBS for being supportive when they came to them with a new way to produce the show during the pandemic and said they "can't wait to try out new formats." (Read more South Park stories.)