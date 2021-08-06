CNN Fires Unvaccinated Employees

(Newser) – CNN is not messing around when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines: Three unvaccinated employees who showed up to work have been fired, the network announced in a memo to their former colleagues Thursday. "Let me be clear—we have a zero tolerance policy on this," wrote CNN chief Jeff Zucker in the memo, which was obtained by the AP. The network requires employees who are working in the office or in the field in contact with colleagues to be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Currently, employees can go back into the office if they choose. The network was planning for a company-wide return to the office Sept. 7, but that has now been delayed to mid-October since COVID cases are back on the rise. Zucker warned in the memo that that target date could change again, and said 30 days' notice would be given, the Wall Street Journal reports. The employees who were fired were entering the New York office, the Los Angeles Times reports.