From Bob Odenkirk, Another Update

If Bob Odenkirk's words of assurance last week that he was going to be OK after suffering a "small heart attack" weren't enough to calm your nerves, let his latest update offer even more of a salve. The 58-year-old Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star took to Twitter Friday night to let fans know that he was "doing great," and that he feels like he's been living in a movie—one particular movie that most people know well, per the Wrap. "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow!" he posted, referencing the 1946 Jimmy Stewart film in which Stewart's character, George Bailey, finds out how things would've been on Earth if he'd never been born.

Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on July 27 after suffering a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul in New Mexico. During a tense day in which there was no word on his condition, fans, friends, and co-stars—including Bryan Cranston from Breaking Bad and David Cross from Mr. Show—posted their well wishes and admiration for Odenkirk online. Even more posts, mostly of relief, followed after it was revealed he was going to be fine. In his most recent update, Odenkirk expressed his thanks, though with a caveat. "I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!" he tweeted. The Hollywood Reporter notes Odenkirk is set to return to the Better Call Saul set after he recovers.