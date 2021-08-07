Married Seattle Cops Who Were in DC Jan. 6 Fired

(Newser) – Two Seattle police officers, a married couple, have been fired for their presence at the US Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Alexander and Caitlin Everett say they were only attending a political event. But photos and video shot that day show them standing in a restricted area, in full view of rioters and people scaling the walls of the Capitol. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said in a statement that the couple wasn’t fired for their politics. “You betrayed the incredible and harrowing work by other officers on January 6 and deeply damaged our relationship with those we serve,” the Seattle Times reports.

The Everetts said they weren't close enough to see what was going on. But, Diaz said, "It is beyond absurd to suggest that they did not know they were in an area where they should not be, amidst what was already a violent, criminal riot," The Washington Post reports. Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officer's Guild, questioned why the Everetts weren't charged with trespassing if they were present. Four other Seattle officers were present in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6, KOMO reports.