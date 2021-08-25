FAA Issues Warning About Unruly Passengers

(Newser) – The Federal Aviation Administration has had it up to here with unruly airplane passengers. In a public service announcement released Tuesday letting everyone know that "unruly behavior doesn't fly," the FAA announced that since 2021 began, there have been 3,988 reports of unruly passengers, 2,928 of those involving people who wouldn't mask up as required on planes. The agency says the increase in unruly reports has been dramatic, NBC News reports. So far this year, 132 unruly passengers have been penalized. The FAA instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward unruliness this year, CNN reports. (Read more Federal Aviation Administration stories.)