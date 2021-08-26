Biden Tells Attackers: 'We Will Hunt You Down'

(Newser) – In addressing the nation on Thursday, President Biden expressed his resolve to not let the airport attack in Afghanistan stop evacuations even as US troops track down and punish the forces responsible. "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget," Biden said. "We will hunt you down and make you pay." A dozen US troops and at least at least 60 Afghans were killed in the explosions in Kabul, Defense Department officials said. The president also said he might send more US troops, USA Today reports, though the Pentagon has not asked for that.

story continues below

"I've instructed the military, whatever they need—if they need additional force—I will grant it," Biden said from the White House. For now, he suggested, military officials want to concentrate on the mission of removing Americans and others from Afghanistan. Other aspects the president addressed include:

The attack response. Biden said he's asked the military to plan a counterattack on ISIS-K, which claimed it's responsible for the airport explosions, per the New York Times. The terrorist group had been planning an operation for weeks, he said. "We will respond with force of precision at our time, place, we choose in a moment of our choosing," Biden said, adding, "America will not be intimidated."