1 Dead in North Carolina School Shooting

(Newser) – A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after one student was fatally shot at a North Carolina high school, officials said. Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson, fighting back tears, told a news conference that Mount Tabor High School went into immediate lockdown as emergency responders, sheriff's deputies and police officers arrived just after noon to search for the suspect, who she said was believed to be a student at the school. The injured student was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Thompson said. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced on its Twitter page that the suspect, who was not identified, was apprehended, the AP reports.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., who joined deputies and officers at the school on the initial call, identified the dead student as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. Kimbrough said he met with the family at the hospital. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Christina Howell said all other students were safe. The sheriff's office said other schools in the area were on lockdown as a precaution but no other shootings or injuries had been reported. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that he has been briefed by law enforcement and noted this was the second school shooting in the state this week. A 15-year-old was charged after a student was shot and wounded during a fight Monday at a Wilmington high school.