 
X

Joe Rogan Posts Negative COVID Test

Podcaster only just revealed diagnosis Wednesday
By Josh Gardner,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 4, 2021 8:00 AM CDT
Joe Rogan Says He's Now Negative for COVID
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.   (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

(Newser) – Days after revealing he'd tested positive for COVID-19, Joe Rogan posted a negative test result to his Instagram Friday. "Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!" the podcaster wrote along with a photo of a digital readout. Just the previous Wednesday, the Joe Rogan Experience host announced the news he had COVID in an video captioned "I GOT COVID." He said at the time he returned home Saturday night after performing three shows in Florida (which is experiencing its highest-ever COVID surge, the New York Times reports) and soon spiked a fever, then tested positive the next morning.

story continues below

Per the New York Post, Rogan said in his initial announcement that he took “monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.” Rogan's upbeat attitude was likely due to the monoclonal antibodies, the same treatment Donald Trump received last year and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this year. Less likely to have led to his quick turnaround was the ivermectin, an animal dewormer not recommended by experts for use against COVID. (Read more Joe Rogan stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X