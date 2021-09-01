Probe Ordered Into Mysterious Bishop Sycamore Football Team

(Newser) – The mysterious football team whose blowout loss to Florida's IMG Academy was broadcast on ESPN is now the subject of an investigation. Bishop Sycamore is supposedly an online high school based in Columbus, Ohio, but it's not clear how it ended up on national television playing one of the best high school football teams in the country—indeed, it's not clear whether Bishop Sycamore is even actually a school at all. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state needs to determine whether Bishop Sycamore, which has an indoor sports facility listed as its address, meets minimum state educational standards, Cleveland.com reports. He has ordered a probe into the school.

story continues below

Meanwhile, the team's coach, Roy Johnson, parted ways with the school Tuesday, the school's director tells USA Today, though he insists Johnson was not fired. Johnson was previously the spokesperson for another football-focused school in Ohio, Christians of Faith Academy, which was shut down by the state's Department of Education in 2018 because it was not a functioning school, the Washington Post reports. More on the bizarre story: