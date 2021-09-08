 
Bob Odenkirk Is Back at Work

'So happy to be here,' he says after return to 'Better Call Saul' set
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 8, 2021 5:45 PM CDT
In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 photo, Bob Odenkirk poses for a portrait during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(Newser) – Whatever else 2021 might have to throw at us, at least Bob Odenkirk is OK. The Better Call Saul star, who collapsed while filming in New Mexico six weeks ago, has returned to the set, Variety reports. On Wednesday, the 58-year-old tweeted a photo of himself in the make-up chair. "Back to work on Better Call Saul!" he said. "So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!" Rhea Seehorn, who plays attorney Kim Wexler on the show, retweeted Odenkirk, adding "YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!!!!!" reports NBC.

Days after the collapse worried his many fans, Odenkirk confirmed that he had suffered a "small heart attack." In an August update, he said he was "doing great" and had been moved by his "very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better." Odenkirk, who first played crooked lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, is filming the spinoff's sixth and final season. Last month, Better Call Saul executive producer Thomas Schauz told Den of Geek that because of COVID-related delays and Odenkirk's heart attack, it's not clear when the sixth season will air, or whether AMC will split it into two parts. (Read more Bob Odenkirk stories.)

