Trump Makes Endorsement in Liz Cheney's GOP Race

(Newser) – As he has threatened to do, former President Trump endorsed another Republican in Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney's reelection battle. Trump emailed a statement Thursday backing Harriet Hageman, who was the state's national Republican committeewoman until this week, Politico reports. "Harriet has my Complete and Total endorsement in Replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney," he wrote. Cheney answered on Twitter with "Here's a sound bite for you: Bring it." She was similarly defiant before when the possibility of Trump's opposition came up.

Cheney has been on Trump's list since she voted to impeach him for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She was a member of the House GOP leadership at the time, making her the highest-ranking Republican to vote for impeachment. Trump referred to her as a "disloyal Republican" in his statement, as well as a "warmonger," per CNN. Cheney hasn't let up in her criticism of Trump since then, and has been appointed vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. Trump now has endorsed challengers to four of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him.

Hageman has supported Cheney in the past; she was a senior adviser when Cheney ran for Senate in 2013. In 2016, Hageman was a Ted Cruz delegate in his presidential run. In his statement Thursday, Trump said that she has "the support and respect of a truly great US Senator, Wyoming's own Cynthia Lummis." That might have been news to Lummis, who described Hageman as "a fabulous choice for President Trump" to the Washington Examiner. "I'm just leaving it at that," Loomis said. "Take my statement at face value. That's all I’m saying." There are other Republicans in the Wyoming race, as well. (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)