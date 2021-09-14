(Newser) – A Texas homeowner didn't have a great start to her weekend. Police say when they arrived at the scene of a Houston residence shortly before midnight Friday, a man was dead in the driveway, and the shaken-up female owner conceded she'd shot him, reports WOIA. She told cops she saw the man peering into her bedroom window around 11pm and became frightened, so she got out her rifle.

Police say the woman fired several shots right through the wall, and that at least one of those bullets hit the man in the torso. He managed to stagger to the driveway, but then collapsed there. Investigators say the homeowner is cooperating, though they add that it doesn't look like she and the suspect had any prior relationship, notes KHOU. It's not clear yet if charges will be filed, per KCBD. (Read more peeping tom stories.)