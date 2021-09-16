Among Recall Reactions: 'Let's Not Do This Again'

(Newser) – Both parties looked for lessons Wednesday in California Gov. Gavin Newsom's resounding victory over an attempt to toss him out of office. In the aftermath, one of the biggest questions the recall election has posed is: Why? Because of a California law that is all its own, a small minority of voters was able to force an election 14 months before Newsom would be on a ballot again anyway, at a cost of $276 million, CNN reports. And the vote turned out to not even be close. Democrats are calling for changes, and some Republicans see drawbacks for their party, as well. The issues being considered Wednesday include:

. The governor won a mandate to forge ahead with his policies on health care, climate change, immigration, and other issues, per the Los Angeles Times. But there's a misleading simplicity here, former California Gov. Jerry Brown said. Newsom had a state surplus and a ton of federal pandemic money to use in solving problems last year, per the New York Times. The needs now, Brown said, are: "Reducing carbon emissions. Reversing the gross inequalities. Being able to keep the crime rate down. Dealing with so many people who have so little that their lives and families are disintegrating." The difference is that "these are problems that take time," Brown said. The recall law. Two Democrats in the legislature plan to hold bipartisan hearings on possible changes, per NBC. "That money can be spent on housing, on homelessness, on combating climate change and forest fires, early childhood education— you name it," one of them said. A possibility is to promote the state's lieutenant governor to the top job if the governor is recalled, rather than going through the exercise of choosing a replacement who may not take office anyway.