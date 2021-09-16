Politics / Jimmy Kimmel Kimmel Roasts Caitlyn Jenner Over Election Finish She received about 1% of the vote in California recall election By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 16, 2021 10:00 AM CDT Copied Caitlyn Jenner, former candidate for governor, leaves after casting her ballot in the California recall election in Beverly Hills. (AP Photo/Ringo HW Chiu) (Newser) – In coverage of Gavin Newsom's easy win in California's gubernatorial recall election, it was easy to miss the results for candidate Caitlyn Jenner. She wasn't exactly in the conversation among top finishers: Bad number: Jenner received a mere 1.1% of the vote on the question of who should replace Newsom, reports Fox News. That was good for 13th place among the 46 contenders vying to replace him had he been recalled. Top finisher Larry Elder pulled in almost 50% of those votes. Worse number: It's actually worse than it sounds. SF Gate notes that Jenner actually received only 0.6% of the vote of everyone who cast ballots. The smaller figure—described by the outlet as a political "face-plant," given her name recognition—comes when factoring in those who left blank the choice for Newsom's replacement on the two-question ballot. story continues below Kimmel pounces: This was not lost on Jimmy Kimmel, who'd sparred with Jenner during the race and criticized her stance on the homeless as inhumane. (Among other things, she said the homeless could be placed in "big open fields," notes SFGate.) Jenner "seemed to be unaware that she had a better chance of winning another Olympic gold medal than the governorship," Kimmel said Wednesday of the 1976 Olympian, per the Wrap. "I guess it's back to waving down Teslas in the parking lot at the E! network, begging for another shot." What happened? "It's simple," a source close to team Jenner tells Fox. "She didn't run a real campaign or raise any real money." What Jenner says: "I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him (Newsom) in office," she told reporters after her loss, per CBS News. "It's a shame. Honestly, it's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve." (Read more Jimmy Kimmel stories.)