(Newser) – The world's highest-paid athlete can throw a punch with accuracy, but apparently not a baseball. Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor joined the long list of celebrities who've bungled a ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game after he took to the mound Tuesday at Wrigley Field ahead of a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. According to the New York Post, the pitch is "one of the worst you'll ever see." The Cubs' Patrick Wisdom needn't have waited at home plate with a ready glove. McGregor's pitch flew high and to the right, with the ball hitting the safety net behind home plate.

It then bounced off a low field wall some 20 feet right of home plate and rolled far to the left, sending Wisdom running in pursuit. Commentators laughed heartily, blaming the southpaw Irishman's fashion. "Look at how tight the sport coat is," said one. "That thing's painted on." McGregor stole the honor of "worst first pitch ever" from 50 Cent, according to TMZ, while the Post notes the pitch was at least as bad as Dr. Anthony Fauci's 2020 performance. In his defense, McGregor isn't in tiptop shape, per MMA Fighting. The fighter, who underwent surgery after breaking his left tibia at UFC 264 in July, has been seen using a cane. (Read more Conor McGregor stories.)