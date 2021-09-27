'No Surviving' in Preserve Where Brian Laundrie Is Thought to Have Fled

(Newser) – As more than 1,000 mourners remembered Gabby Petito at a service Sunday, police announced plans to scale back their search efforts for fiance Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the 22-year-old's disappearance and death. "The FBI is now leading the search. I’m told it will be scaled back and targeted based on intelligence," a rep for the police department in Laundrie's hometown of North Port, Florida, tells Fox News. Two FBI agents did visit the Laundrie family home Sunday morning asking for personal items belonging to him for the purposes of DNA matching, the family's lawyer says, adding that Laundrie's parents cooperated.

story continues below

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a Florida nature preserve Laundrie frequented, but an experienced outdoorsman tells Fox News that he doubts they'll find Laundrie there. "There’s no surviving out here, I don’t know how to say it," for more than a few days, he says. Especially because torrential rainfall has flooded the area since Laundrie was reported missing Sept. 17. But he adds that he also doubts Laundrie died out there, because he hasn't seen buzzards, which would be circling a body if there was one. Petito's best friend disagrees, telling People Laundrie has previously spent months in the wilderness by himself. Joining the search for Laundrie is a notable name, Yahoo News reports: Dog the Bounty Hunter. (Read more Gabby Petito stories.)