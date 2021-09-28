Young Face in New Movie Might Look Familiar

(Newser) – Director Paul Thomas Anderson worked frequently with Philip Seymour Hoffman before the actor's fatal overdose in 2014. Now that collaboration is continuing in a sense, as son Cooper Hoffman stars in Anderson's Licorice Pizza. The trailer has just been released, and you can watch it here. The 18-year-old Hoffman stars with Alana Haim of the music group Haim in the film set in the 1970s, reports CNN and Yahoo Entertainment. Other big names include Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, and Tom Waits, plus Anderson's partner, Maya Rudolph, per People.

"'Licorice Pizza' is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973," according to the movie's official synopsis. "Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love." Anderson directed the elder Hoffman in his breakout role for Boogie Nights, also set in the 1970s. This is his son's first major movie role. Pitchfork notes that Anderson also has directed videos for the group Haim, which features sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este. The movie will have a limited release on Nov. 26 before a national one on Christmas. (Read more Philip Seymour Hoffman stories.)