 
X

Young Face in New Movie Might Look Familiar

Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman, stars in 'Licorice Pizza'
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 28, 2021 12:40 PM CDT

(Newser) – Director Paul Thomas Anderson worked frequently with Philip Seymour Hoffman before the actor's fatal overdose in 2014. Now that collaboration is continuing in a sense, as son Cooper Hoffman stars in Anderson's Licorice Pizza. The trailer has just been released, and you can watch it here. The 18-year-old Hoffman stars with Alana Haim of the music group Haim in the film set in the 1970s, reports CNN and Yahoo Entertainment. Other big names include Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, and Tom Waits, plus Anderson's partner, Maya Rudolph, per People.

story continues below

"'Licorice Pizza' is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973," according to the movie's official synopsis. "Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love." Anderson directed the elder Hoffman in his breakout role for Boogie Nights, also set in the 1970s. This is his son's first major movie role. Pitchfork notes that Anderson also has directed videos for the group Haim, which features sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este. The movie will have a limited release on Nov. 26 before a national one on Christmas. (Read more Philip Seymour Hoffman stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X