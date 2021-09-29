Havana Syndrome Attack Reported in New Country

(Newser) – The 'Havana Syndrome' has apparently reached Serbia. Current and former US officials tell the Wall Street Journal an intelligence officer serving there was recently evacuated by the CIA after suffering serious symptoms consistent with the attacks. The attacks by unknown assailants using still-unclear methods have expanded of late after originating in Cuba in 2016, with incidents recently reported in India, Vietnam, Germany, and Austria, and experts say that's not all. "In the past 60 to 90 days, there have been a number of other reported cases" both on US soil and around the world, according to a professor advising the US government on the attacks. "They are seen as valid reports with verified health indicators."

The neurological symptoms associated with the attacks, which officials suspect are wielded using a directed-energy source, including dizziness, headaches, blurred vision, and memory loss. US intelligence officers and diplomats have been affected, and frustration is growing over the lack of clarity on the issue or a solution to the problem. In an editorial Tuesday, the editorial board of the Washington Post wrote that with cases totaling more than 200, including some among children, it's "unacceptable" that the mystery remains unsolved and the attacks ongoing. "How have the perpetrators managed to conceal sneak attacks on US officials around the world? They have not made any demands. Are they trying to disrupt the work of spies and diplomats to create chaos and uncertainty? Or worse?" (Read more Havana syndrome stories.)