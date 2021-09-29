(Newser) – Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl. Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not far from the family's Walker's Point compound in Kennebunkport, former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday, per the AP. He said he and former first lady Laura Bush were "delighted" at the new arrival. "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," he said.

Barbara Bush, 39, co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps., married screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Maine compound in October 2018. Her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, has three children with her husband, Henry Hager, making Cora the fourth grandchild for George and Laura Bush. On Tuesday, proud aunt Jenna posted photos on Instagram of her visit with the new family of three, per People. "Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece," she wrote. "I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama."