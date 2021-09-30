(Newser) – After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million, making it the 10th largest US lottery prize ahead of Saturday night's drawing, per the AP. There have been 39 drawings in a row without a Powerball grand prizewinner, dating back to the last time someone hit the jackpot on June 5. It's no mystery why it's been so long since a player has hit the jackpot—the odds are a steep 1 in 292.2 million. Although the jackpot is billed as $620 million, that's the estimate for the annuity option paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always opt for the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $446 million.

Also via AP, a look at the 10 largest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold: