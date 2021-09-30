(Newser)
–
After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million, making it the 10th largest US lottery prize ahead of Saturday night's drawing, per the AP. There have been 39 drawings in a row without a Powerball grand prizewinner, dating back to the last time someone hit the jackpot on June 5. It's no mystery why it's been so long since a player has hit the jackpot—the odds are a steep 1 in 292.2 million. Although the jackpot is billed as $620 million, that's the estimate for the annuity option paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always opt for the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $446 million.
Also via AP, a look at the 10 largest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
- $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
- $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
- $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, Michigan)
- $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
- $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, Massachusetts)
- $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, Maryland)
- $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
- $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)
- $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
- $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, Florida)