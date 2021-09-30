 
X

Powerball Goes 0 for 39, Leading to Massive Jackpot

It's now up to $620M ahead of Saturday's drawing
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 30, 2021 12:27 PM CDT
Powerball Jackpot Now 10th Largest in US History
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa.   (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(Newser) – After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million, making it the 10th largest US lottery prize ahead of Saturday night's drawing, per the AP. There have been 39 drawings in a row without a Powerball grand prizewinner, dating back to the last time someone hit the jackpot on June 5. It's no mystery why it's been so long since a player has hit the jackpot—the odds are a steep 1 in 292.2 million. Although the jackpot is billed as $620 million, that's the estimate for the annuity option paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always opt for the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $446 million.

story continues below

Also via AP, a look at the 10 largest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
  3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, Michigan)
  4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
  5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, Massachusetts)
  6. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, Maryland)
  7. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
  8. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)
  9. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
  10. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, Florida)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X